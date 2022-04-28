ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Growth for most, though not for banks

Greek stocks saw buying interest return on Thursday, after the losses earlier in the week, but this wore off over the course of the session, and most had to settle for moderate gains by the close, with daily turnover the lowest recorded in the last couple of weeks. Banks actually reverted to losses toward the end, bucking the overall trend at Athinon Avenue.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 925.07 points, adding 0.71% to Wednesday’s 918.56 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 2.27%, ending at 2,230.55 points.

The bank index contracted 0.43%, as National fell 1.65% and Alpha gave up 0.90%, while Piraeus stayed put and Eurobank earned 0.89%.

Terna Energy jumped 3.21%, GEK Terna grew 2.58%, Sarantis rose 2.10%, Motor Oil grabbed 1.81%, OTE telecom earned 1.67% and Coca-Cola HBC collected 1.59%, as Titan Cement parted with 0.60%.

In total 67 stocks posted gains, 38 took losses and 10 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 72 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €92.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.12% to close at 69.05 points.

