ATHEX: April closes with index rising 4.9%

April ended at the Greek stock market on Friday with monthly gains of 4.89%, after a mixed session that had a sting in the tail, given that for most of the day the main index was in the black, but in the end the banks dragged it with them into the red. The month’s last session had Athinon Avenue go against the European flow and capped a week of decline despite the country’s credit rating upgrade by S&P a few days earlier.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 922.43 points, shedding 0.29% from Thursday’s 925.07 points. On a weekly basis it decreased 2.87%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.35%, ending at 2,236.54 points, and the banks index conceded 1.15%.

Athens Water (EYDAP) fetched 2% and Quest Holdings earned 1.38%, as Alpha Bank fell 1.81% and Viohalco dropped 1.53%.

In total 51 stocks registered gains, 53 took losses and 15 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 77.7 million euros, up from Thursday’s €72 million.

The stock market will resume trading on Tuesday morning, as Monday will be the May Day holiday in Greece.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.39% to close at 69.32 points.