New EY survey at the 5th InvestGR Forum

EY Greece and the InvestGR Forum are collaborating, for the third consecutive year, in the context of the InvestGR Forum: Foreign Investments in Greece.

On July 13, EY Greece will make the first presentation in Greece, at the 5th InvestGR Forum 2022: A New Greece Emerges, of the findings of its worldwide survey: EY Attractiveness Survey Greece 2022.

The opening panel discussion of the 5th InvestGR Forum 2022 will present and analyze the findings of the EY survey, on the subject of the attractiveness of Greece as an investment destination. The fourth edition of the EY annual survey will capture the views of the international investment community on Greece’s advantages and points for improvement as an investment destination. The survey report also analyzes the country’s performance in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) in the past year, as well as its course compared to previous years.

The survey, which is an autonomous part of the wider EY Attractiveness program, on the attractiveness of different countries and geographical areas as investment destinations, is based on a significant sample of executives of large foreign companies, who are either already active in Greece or are potential investors.

The Country Managing Partner of EY Greece, Panos Papazoglou, stated: “For the third consecutive year, EY Greece engages with the InvestGR Forum – a platform that highlights the critical issue of foreign direct investment in Greece, bringing representatives of the state, businesses and the investment community to the same table. 2022 finds us in the midst of major challenges that are disrupting the global economy. In this environment, attracting quality investments, that will produce added value for the economy and society and will contribute to the digital and green transition, will be key for our country. We are pleased to have the opportunity this year to share from the podium of the InvestGR Forum the findings of our survey, Attractiveness Survey Greece 2022, on the views of the investment community for Greece as an investment destination and its place on the world investment map.”

The founder of the InvestGR Forum and CEO of Public Affairs and Networks, Andreas Yannopoulos, commented: “EY, through this unique survey, contributes, each year, valuable information about the current situation, but also the trends, intentions and expectations of potential foreign investors in Greece. Therefore, it is not surprising that the attention of all stakeholders is focused on the important findings of this survey, which will be the basis for the development, on the one hand, of constructive public dialogue and, on the other hand, for the possible formulation of public policies.”