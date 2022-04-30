Sachs to talk at 10th Regional Growth Conference

World-renowned economics professor Jeffrey Sachs will participate in an online chat opening the 10th Regional Growth Conference on Tuesday.

The online debate will serve as the international launch of the second report by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) on the European Green Deal conclusions.

SDSN was launched in 2012 under the United Nations secretary-general’s auspices, and its work is tied to the UN’s “Agenda 2030” and its 17 goals for sustainable development.

Sachs serves as its president.

The conversation will include scientists, academics and European politicians, and will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. It will be broadcast live at rgc.gr/digital-dialogues.