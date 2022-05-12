Floating wind turbines to be made in Greece

A pioneering investment by Viohalco at Almyros, near Volos, will make Thessaly a point of reference for the European floating wind farm market.

This 70- to 100-million-euro project by Cenergy Holdings will bring together the know-how of Hellenic Cables with that of Corinth Pipeworks to create the world’s first industrialized production unit for floating wind turbines.

A plot of 1 square kilometer next to the Sovel steel plant will host facilities that will be able to house the huge turbines as they are fitted with the necessary cabling by Hellenic Cables, before being fixed onto floats that will also be produced on site. They will then be put out to sea from the port of Almyros.