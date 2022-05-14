EFKA clears out bulk of pending pension backlog

The Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) has managed to clear out all pension applications pending since the years up to 2018.

Out of the applications outstanding since 2019, 97.45% have also been processed, with only 2.55% left pending, while of the 163,590 applications that were submitted in 2020, only 11.2% remain outstanding.

The emphasis has now shifted to the processing of all other pending applications by June, and preventing the recurrence of such phenomena in the future.

Notably, in the process of clearing the application backlog, some 30,000 forgotten applications resurfaced from storage rooms, drawers etc.