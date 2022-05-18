ECONOMY

Greek business turnover posts major increase in Q1

Greek enterprises’ turnover grew by almost 22.2 billion euros in the first quarter of 2022, totaling €88.28 billion, from €66.11 billion in the same period last year, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Tuesday.

More specifically, enterprises in the entertainment/leisure sector recorded a 315.1% jump in turnover, while media/communications showed the smallest increase (5.3%).

For the total of 223,371 enterprises ordered to suspend operations in March 2020, accumulated turnover jumped 83.2% to 5,305,441,000 euros.

Enterprises in cinema, recording and TV programs saw their turnover soar 876.5% in the same period.

