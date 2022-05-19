Taxman puts pressure on debtors

The tax administration appears to be stepping up efforts to safeguard the state’s interest as new expired dues to the state soared to 3.326 billion euros in the first quarter of 2022 from €2.164 a year earlier, a rise of 53.7% year-on-year. Therefore more confiscation notices are being issued and the pace of auctions of state debtors’ property is increasing.

According to figures released by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, the new overdue arrears of individuals and corporations amounted to €790 million in March alone, up 26% from the same month in 2021. Total debts to the state have now reached €113 billion, owed by over 4 million taxpayers.

The IAPR is therefore turning to those that owe large amounts to the state, starting by sending them notices for the settlement of their arrears. Those who ignore their obligations will undergo inspections, while the process of locating and identifying the property assets of debtors has already begun.

By activating the auctions, the IAPR is hoping to mobilize debtors so that they pay off their debts or have them settled in standard payment programs with 24 or 48 monthly installments. Cases of forced measures applied by the tax authorities numbered 253,083 last year.