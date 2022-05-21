Key themes of Posidonia 2022 conferences

The upcoming Posidonia 2022 Conferences and Seminars Program will dive deep into the crucial issues facing the global maritime community as the world economy tries to concoct antidotes to heal the wounds of the ongoing war in Ukraine and the severe side effects of the pandemic.

The impact of skyrocketing energy prices, broken supply chains and upcoming environmental regulations is piling the pressure on shipowners and fleet operators to deliver profitability, shareholder value and 90% of the world’s trade, making June’s Posidonia exhibition a must-attend event, not just for maritime stakeholders, but also for industry-wide decision makers, regulators and policy makers as well as for government officials, world leaders, analysts and academics.

The TradeWinds Shipowners Forum will kick off the conference schedule with a discussion on how to manage the era-defining challenge of decarbonization. Themed “Seize the Moment in the Energy Transition,” this signature TradeWinds forum will feature three panel discussions and present opportunities to network with peers and leading industry players. Some leading names from the global shipping arena have already been confirmed as speakers at the forum.

The importance of decarbonization on the agenda of shipowners will be reflected in a panel discussion hosted by BIMCO, the world’s largest direct-membership organization for shipowners. Leading maritime specialists will share expertise, ambitions and strategies for decarbonizing shipping, and consider whether the industry is taking adequate steps to meet the IMO’s goals and the wider global decarbonization challenge. “We are delighted to once again be able to meet the industry, members and friends at Posidonia, exchanging knowledge and strategies as we work together towards decarbonizing our industry,” says David Loosley, BIMCO secretary-general and CEO.

Energy transition also headlines the 3rd Trading in US Waters Seminar. Titled “Toward a Decarbonized Maritime Sector by 2050,” it is expected to draw a strong audience consisting of shipowners and shipping industry experts. Seminar participants will gain a deeper understanding of the current state of the shipping and marine services industry, be updated on latest trends and developments for each topic and hear views about the opportunities and challenges ahead.