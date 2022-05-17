ECONOMY

Ship repairs expert stresses importance of trade fairs

General ship repairs specialist A. Hilios Ltd is a strong believer in the importance of trade events for companies that invest in marketing strategies and the fact that they are busy preparing for their seventh Posidonia participation is a testament to their belief that trade shows are crucial for business.

“During our past participations our company benefited first and foremost in terms of brand awareness. Our participation created business leads with both exhibitors and visitors who came to our booth. This year, at Posidonia 2022, we hope to have even greater success than previously,” said Anastasios Hilios, CEO.

“The resumption of exhibitions will lead to further business growth, because for three years now the businesses have been on a steady course, if not a downturn.”

Posidonia 2022 is scheduled for June 6-10 at the Metropolitan Expo center, next to Athens International Airport.

