Posidonia: From green to gender issues

Next month’s Posidonia, back in physical form for the first time since 2018, will offer visitors to the global shipping fair a multitude of conferences and forums at the Metropolitan Expo center, on topics ranging from the energy and digital transition of the industry to gender diversity in shipping.

On June 6, the opening day of the exhibition next to Athens International Airport, Greek shipping industry leaders and government officials will share their insight and views on critical topics on a series of panels during the Capital Link Forum. It will address a wide range of issues impacting the industry, such as supply and demand challenges, LNG/LPG, green shipping, digitization and, as always, financing and the difficulties of getting access to it.

Capital Link Inc President Nicolas Bornozis said: “Our forum brings together public and private shipping company executives, investors, analysts, financiers and other industry participants who are visiting Athens for the Posidonia event from all over the world. The Capital Link Forum is known for its unique grouping of Greek shipowners, rich information content, and extensive networking and marketing opportunities.”

During the highly interactive and engaging Shark Tank event, young entrepreneurs will be given the chance to pitch their ideas for innovative technologies that can advance the shipping industry to an audience of shipowners and potential investors who will determine whether to “invest,” using fictitious funds, in these new and innovative technologies. The format provides an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas and receive instant feedback from the industry. At the same time, it provides the industry a “first look” at and insights into the latest tech, offering significant value added for all participants.

The WISTA Hellas “Women at Sea” event titled “How Close Are We to Gender Diversity on Board?” attempts to identify the reasons behind the low numbers of women seafarers and explore whether we need more effective policies for the advancement of seafaring careers for women, during a panel discussion between women seafarers and stakeholders of the maritime industry.

Elpi Petraki, president, WISTA Hellas, said that, according to the latest BIMCO/ICS 2021 Seafarer Workforce Report, women represent just 1.28% of the global seafarer workforce.