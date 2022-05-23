‘Golden villas’ in high demand on Athens Riviera

Demand for the luxury mansions being built on the so-called Athens Riviera is rising, particularly as their purchase also paves the way for obtaining a “Golden Visa,” which requires spending of at least 250,000 euros on real estate.

High demand and reduced supply have sent prices soaring to as high as 15,000 euros/sq.m., yet even at those rates these “golden villas” are particularly competitive compared to similar ones in Italy, southern France, the Balearics, etc.

The focus of interest is on new developments along the Attica coast, and especially at Asteria in Glyfada, Astir Palace in Vouliagmeni and in Elliniko.