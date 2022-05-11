Notary ervices brought to a halt

Notaries in Athens, Piraeus and some islands voted on Tuesday to abstain from work for 20 days from the end of May in protest at the National Cadastre’s decision to make the electronic submission of property deeds and contracts mandatory.

The stoppage will run from May 30, when electronic submission becomes mandatory, to June 20.

At a general assembly, notaries raised questions about the security of electronic submission and argued citizens should be allowed to physically submit property documents if they so wish.

Notaries elsewhere are expected to join the stoppage.