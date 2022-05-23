ECONOMY FINANCE

Solidarity levy worries government

Solidarity levy worries government

The government will find it hard to expand the suspension of the solidarity levy next year – as it currently applies to the private sector – to civil servants and pensioners as this would require extra fiscal leeway of some 400 million euros, according to Finance Ministry sources.

Indicative of the dilemma facing the government is the fact that in its recent Spring Forecasts the European Commission spoke only of the measure applying to the private sector, at a cost of some €800 million.

The government is determined to fight for the measure’s expansion, as the political gains would far from negligible, and any decisions will be made in September or October. 

The suspension of the levy amounts to the easing of the tax burden by up to €676 per year for annual incomes of €30,000.

The fiscal space is very tight, and the extension of the general opt-out of the Stability Pact into next year that Brussels is expected to propose on Monday to eurozone finance ministers will not have any major bearing on conditions for Greece, as the country remains in the category of overindebted member-states.

Finance
READ MORE
Bond being reissued in Monday auction
ECONOMY

Bond being reissued in Monday auction

HDB has offered over 8.4 bln euros since 2020
ECONOMY

HDB has offered over 8.4 bln euros since 2020

Taxman puts pressure on debtors
FINANCE

Taxman puts pressure on debtors

CoLA tops up stretched Cypriot salaries
FINANCE

CoLA tops up stretched Cypriot salaries

Stournaras: Eurozone banking union key to closer integration 
ECONOMY

Stournaras: Eurozone banking union key to closer integration 

No more support measures for now
FINANCE

No more support measures for now