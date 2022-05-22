DEPA set for its Posidonia expo debut

The Public Gas Corporation of Greece (DEPA) is preparing for a busy Posidonia debut next month with plans to unveil details about the construction of a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering vessel that will use the Revithousa LNG Terminal as its main supply source to serve ship-to-ship bunkering in Greece.

With a total capacity of 4,000 cubic meters, the vessel is part of a broader strategy that includes the acquisition of two tanker trucks for LNG refueling based in the port of Piraeus.

“DEPA Commercial’s LNG bunkering project will enable the smooth transition of the shipping industry to a greener and more sustainable future in East Mediterranean, in a cost-efficient manner for ship owners,” said chief executive, Konstantinos Xifaras.

“With 30 years of continuous presence in the Greek and regional energy markets, DEPA guarantees the security and the availability of LNG supply to the shipping industry and supports the national objective of transforming Greece into an LNG bunkering hub in the East Med,” he added.

Posidonia 2022 takes place on June 6-10 at Metropolitan Expo, near Athens airport.