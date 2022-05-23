Commission recommends Greek exit from post-bailout monitoring
The European Commission has reportedly recommended Greece’s exit from the strict regime of post-bailout monitoring by the bloc’s institutions in August.
The 14th enhanced surveillance report by the EU’s executive arm was released Monday.
According to the progress report, despite the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s incursion into Ukraine, the country has completed the majority of reforms and commitments it signed up to.