Skaramagas Shipyards set course for George Procopiou

The process for the sale of Skaramagas Shipyards in West Attica to George Procopiou is irreversible, state officials note after the tenders the company’s special administrator and the Hellenic Public Properties Company conducted.

On Monday the Council of State published its verdict that has rejected both cases brought by the Municipality of Haidari against the sale of the shipyards.

State officials are adamant the process will continue despite the open letter by former owner Iskandar Safa, who claims the bankruptcy process that started in 2017 was forced and calls for the shipyards’ return to his ownership.