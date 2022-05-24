Cyprus sees exports soar in Jan-Feb

Total exports of Cypriot goods to fellow European Union member-states and third countries in January-February 2022 increased by 55.2%, compared to the same period last year, according to the monthly report published by the Statistical Service of Cyprus (CyStat). At the same time, the trade deficit fell to 955 million in the first two months of this year compared to €999.1 million in the first two months of 2021.

According to official data, total exports for this period amounted to €521 million, compared to €335.7 million in the same period of 2021.

At the same time, total imports of goods from EU member-states and third countries in January-February 2022 amounted to €1.476 billion as compared to €1.335 billion in January-February 2021, recording an increase of 10.6%.

Exports to the EU reached €137.4 million, while exports to all other European countries came to €44.1 million in January-February. Exports to the rest of the world amounted to €339.5 million.

The EU was the main source of imports to Cyprus, accounting for €978.6 million, while imports from all other European countries totaled €112.8 million.