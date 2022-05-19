ECONOMY ECONOMY

Cosmetics industry to make up for some ground lost

Cosmetics industry to make up for some ground lost
[AMNA]

The cosmetics industry in Greece is bracing for a rebound this year, as the association of the sector’s company (PSBAK) expects turnover to post a 4.5% annual increase in 2022 while remaining well below pre-pandemic figures.

However, this year’s reduction of face mask use is anticipated to boost makeup sales by up to 13%, compared to 2021, and facial care products are seen posting 4.8% annual growth in sales.

The fact that consumers consider cosmetics a secondary form of expenditure at a time when disposable incomes are shrinking dangerously renders any turnover projections fairly difficult 

Business Lifestyle Economy
READ MORE
Greek business turnover posts major increase in Q1
ECONOMY

Greek business turnover posts major increase in Q1

An ‘alphabet soup’ of acronyms and opportunity for Greece
PETER GASSMANN

An ‘alphabet soup’ of acronyms and opportunity for Greece

Greece as a paradigm of digital transformation
TIMOTHEUS HOETTGES

Greece as a paradigm of digital transformation

Greek firms seen resilient in face of pandemic
ECONOMY

Greek firms seen resilient in face of pandemic

Industries fear drop in competitiveness
ECONOMY

Industries fear drop in competitiveness

Fixed minimum interest of 0.35% for Greece 2.0 credit
ECONOMY

Fixed minimum interest of 0.35% for Greece 2.0 credit