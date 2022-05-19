Cosmetics industry to make up for some ground lost

The cosmetics industry in Greece is bracing for a rebound this year, as the association of the sector’s company (PSBAK) expects turnover to post a 4.5% annual increase in 2022 while remaining well below pre-pandemic figures.

However, this year’s reduction of face mask use is anticipated to boost makeup sales by up to 13%, compared to 2021, and facial care products are seen posting 4.8% annual growth in sales.

The fact that consumers consider cosmetics a secondary form of expenditure at a time when disposable incomes are shrinking dangerously renders any turnover projections fairly difficult