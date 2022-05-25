ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Solid gains for majority of local stocks

Wednesday offered most Greek stocks a session of solid gains, showing a clear sense of direction, unlike most other eurozone markets. In anticipation of the first-quarter results of six of the most influential blue chips before the end of the week, traders displayed confidence in their prospects and bought into their profits that in most cases appear certain.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 873.37 points, adding 1.15% to Tuesday’s 863.41 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.32%, ending at 2,106.35 points.

The banks index improved 1.73%, as Piraeus grew 2.36%, National earned 2.14%, Alpha advanced 1.60% and Eurobank collected 1.29%.

Among the other blue chips, Coca-Cola HBC rose 3.14%, Lamda Development augmented 3.06% and Mytilineos climbed 2.12%, whereas Quest Holdings gave up 1.17% and ADMIE Holdings parted with 1.14%.

In total 53 stocks posted gains, 36 sustained losses and 22 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to 68.1 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €65.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.45% to close at 67.34 points.

