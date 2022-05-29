Tech giants turn to Greece

Top technology company officials, from firms including Microsoft, Meta and Google, talked to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at Davos this week about the further inclusion of Greece in their international infrastructure networks and cooperation with the government on other levels too.

Mitsotakis met with Google’s Europe, Middle East and Africa Business and Operations President Matt Brittin and discussed the prospect of an increase in the company’s investments in Greece. They also talked about the broader use of tools the multinational offers in Greece for digital training and entrepreneurship programs, especially in tourism, and about Google’s plans for its Blue Submarine Cable System, linking Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The prospects of Google recommending Greece to its employees for residence and remote working were also discussed.

Another meeting Mitsotakis had in Davos concerned the chairman and chief executive of Microsoft, Satya Nadella, along with the company’s president, Brad Smith. They discussed the implementation of Microsoft’s investment for the creation of a hub in Attica with three data centers. Mitsotakis talked about the development of the tech sector in Greece, the dynamic ecosystem of startups that attract strong investor interest, and the country’s highly skilled human resources. Microsoft has regular contacts with Greek ministries every week to promote its projects of common interest in Greece.

Nick Clegg, the president for global affairs at Meta, also had a meeting with the Greek prime minister at Davos. They agreed Greece would be assessed as a possible location for Meta’s staff, with Clegg noting the company will hire 10,000 staff in Europe in the coming years, many of whom could be Greek.

The PM also met Ray Dalio, the billionaire owner of the Bridgewater Associates hedge fund, and the chief executive of the Mubadala investment fund of the United Arab Emirates, Khaldoon al Mubarak, who is looking for Greek companies to invest in.