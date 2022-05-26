Mitsotakis talks investment at Davos

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Tuesday with several high-level officials of investing firms and large companies on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum at Davos, to discuss investing in Greece.

Mitsotakis first met with UAE-based Mubadala Investment Company Managing Director and Group CEO Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak to discuss mature projects attracting investment interest in Greece, as part of a bilateral joint-investment collaboration that was expanded this year.

The Greek premier then met with investor Ray Dalio, founder, co-chairman and co-CIO of Bridgewater Associates, and at a meeting with Jared Cohen, CEO of Jigsaw (former Google Ideas), he discussed international technological developments.