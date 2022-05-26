ECONOMY

Mitsotakis talks investment at Davos

Mitsotakis talks investment at Davos
[Dimitris Papamitsos/Prime Minister's Office via INTIME]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Tuesday with several high-level officials of investing firms and large companies on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum at Davos, to discuss investing in Greece.

Mitsotakis first met with UAE-based Mubadala Investment Company Managing Director and Group CEO Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak to discuss mature projects attracting investment interest in Greece, as part of a bilateral joint-investment collaboration that was expanded this year.

The Greek premier then met with investor Ray Dalio, founder, co-chairman and co-CIO of Bridgewater Associates, and at a meeting with Jared Cohen, CEO of Jigsaw (former Google Ideas), he discussed international technological developments.

Business Special Event Economy
READ MORE
Cosmetics industry to make up for some ground lost
ECONOMY

Cosmetics industry to make up for some ground lost

Greek business turnover posts major increase in Q1
ECONOMY

Greek business turnover posts major increase in Q1

An ‘alphabet soup’ of acronyms and opportunity for Greece
PETER GASSMANN

An ‘alphabet soup’ of acronyms and opportunity for Greece

Greece as a paradigm of digital transformation
TIMOTHEUS HOETTGES

Greece as a paradigm of digital transformation

Greek firms seen resilient in face of pandemic
ECONOMY

Greek firms seen resilient in face of pandemic

Industries fear drop in competitiveness
ECONOMY

Industries fear drop in competitiveness