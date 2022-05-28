May sees more tourism revenues at popular destinations than 2019

Popular destinations like the islands in the south and southeastern Aegean have this month seen an increase in tourism arrivals and revenues of about 10% relative to May 2019, before the pandemic, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias reported last week.

“In June alone, we expect 500 cruise ships in Greece. These are figures that show that tourism inflows are really strong and getting stronger by the week,” the minister said.

He also reported record numbers of arrivals from the United States, with more than half a million coming on direct flights, which, after starting on March 7, will increase to 63 a week.

“These are high spenders, who leave a lot of revenue in shops, hotels, the city and the country,” Kikilias said of this particular group, reporting that several international tour operators were already signing contracts for 2023.

Pointing out that Greece ranked fifth as a tourist brand worldwide, Kikilias said the ministry’s strategic goal had been to promote new and lesser-known destinations, as well as cruise tourism, and to enhance the tourist product in even non-traditional destinations.

“This is because we want the dividend from tourism to reach the average Greek family in every corner of our country,” he said.

He announced that the budget for this year’s subsidized “Tourism for All” social program will be increased to 30 million euros, with the initiative acquiring a new form and structure that involves almost no red tape.