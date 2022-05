In a post on Twitter on Monday, government spokesperson Giannis Oikonomou referred to the use of the resources from the Recovery and Resilience Fund.

“The number of projects that will be implemented under the Greece 2.0 program amounts to 230, with a total budget of 10.2 billion euros,” the government spokesman said in a post.

“With a plan, Greece is absorbing the resources of the Recovery Fund,” he added.