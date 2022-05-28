ECONOMY RETAIL

Basic commodities see prices leap up to 30% in three months

Consumers are seeing hikes in basic supermarket commodities as high as 30% compared to the time before the Russian invasion in Ukraine in February.

The increase in prices is not only observed in products directly related to the raw materials that used to be imported from Ukraine and Russia, such as flour and sunflower oil, but in a wide range of goods affected by the major rise in production costs, including dairy products.

Supermarkets actually expect the price rises on the shelves to continue as the full impact from the hikes by their suppliers has not yet reached consumers, while inflation is expected to have risen further in May.

