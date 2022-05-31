Kri Kri says profiteering continues in dairy industry

Dairy company Kri Kri maintains its accusations of profiteering in the industry through unjustified price hikes in raw materials and packaging, partly through artificial shortages in the market.

Asked on Monday about the complaints the company’s Hellenic Milk Institute submitted in early April regarding animal feed prices, Kri Kri head Panagiotis Tsinavos said they fell on deaf ears as there has been no response.

“The profiteering continues, there has been no intervention. There were no checks on stocks or prices. The market will find its balance by itself, because there will be a reduction in consumption,” he stated.