ECONOMY BUSINESS

Kri Kri says profiteering continues in dairy industry

Kri Kri says profiteering continues in dairy industry

Dairy company Kri Kri maintains its accusations of profiteering in the industry through unjustified price hikes in raw materials and packaging, partly through artificial shortages in the market.

Asked on Monday about the complaints the company’s Hellenic Milk Institute submitted in early April regarding animal feed prices, Kri Kri head Panagiotis Tsinavos said they fell on deaf ears as there has been no response.

“The profiteering continues, there has been no intervention. There were no checks on stocks or prices. The market will find its balance by itself, because there will be a reduction in consumption,” he stated.

Business
READ MORE
Simplifying booking for crew travel
SHIPPING

Simplifying booking for crew travel

Tech giants turn to Greece
INVESTMENTS

Tech giants turn to Greece

Alpha sees after-tax earnings top €125 mln in Q1
ECONOMY

Alpha sees after-tax earnings top €125 mln in Q1

Aegean Airlines sees turnover soar in first quarter
BUSINESS

Aegean Airlines sees turnover soar in first quarter

PPC’s quarterly profit at plunges on higher energy, CO2 costs
ECONOMY

PPC’s quarterly profit at plunges on higher energy, CO2 costs

OTE shareholders’ meeting approves dividend
ECONOMY

OTE shareholders’ meeting approves dividend