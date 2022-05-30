Simplifying booking for crew travel

An online solution promising to put an end to the endless emails required to book crew travel and simplify the entire process of marine travel management will be on display at Greek company Argo Marine Travel’s Posidonia 2022 stand next week.

The Athens-based travel agency has developed an online marine travel booking engine, which it will be showcasing during its third Posidonia participation. As an active member of Global Marine Travel, Argo has invested in reporting the carbon emissions of each ticket it issues.

“As shipping is the backbone of international trade, our sector must come together to share knowledge and drive the decarbonization agenda,” said Tim Davey, Argo Marine Travel’s managing director. He added that “Argo has committed to adopting best practices to help its partners establish themselves as leaders in environmental practices for ship management and maritime services, both at sea and on the coast.”

The Posidonia 2022 shipping exhibition, conferences, workshops and events will formally start on Monday, June 6, and last until Friday, June 10, at the Metropolitan Expo center, next to Athens International Airport.