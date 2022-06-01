Gentiloni praises Greece on end of enhanced surveillance

The emergence of Greece from an enhanced surveillance regime is a highly significant outcome from a political point of view, for both Athens and Brussels, European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni said on Monday in a statement to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

It was an outcome brought about by the efforts of Greek citizens and the excellent cooperation between Greek authorities and European institutions, Gentiloni added, congratulating the Greek authorities on achieving a goal that had been set some years earlier and was of great value.

The commissioner also underlined in his statements that “dialogue between Athens and the European institutions will continue,” while stressing that things were entering a much more relaxed and easier phase.