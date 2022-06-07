ECONOMY BUSINESS

Europe’s biggest pharmaceutical cannabis unit to operate from July

The first pharmaceutical cannabis products manufactured by Tikun Europe’s factory in Corinthia in the northern Peloponnese, which is set to start operating next month, are expected to be delivered by the end of the year. This will be the first unit for the production of pharmaceutical cannabis commodities to operate in Greece, and will constitute Europe’s largest pharmaceutical cannabis plant. The concession of the single approval for installation and operation for the next 10 years to Tikun Olam Greece, the local subsidiary of the Israeli company, was only published on the Government Gazette last Thursday.

