Fortune Technologies’ platform in cooperation with Microsoft

Like most businesses, Fortune Technologies put trade exhibitions on hold when the pandemic hit. The Greek provider of solutions and services related to maritime business activities returns to Posidonia on June 6-10 for its second outing at the exhibition to showcase its capabilities and expertise.

At Posidonia 2022 the company will make a major announcement in close collaboration with Microsoft, regarding a new version of its platform exclusively for the maritime industry. The company’s cutting-edge platform has gained recognition not only from accredited vendors such as Microsoft, but also from international shipping companies. Fortune Technologies has already signed an agreement to represent its solution throughout Cyprus, Africa and the Middle East, and is preparing further partnerships and own initiatives for other strategic regions such as Asia and the US.

“By participating in the show, we will be able to forge new partnerships and build stronger relationships with our clients, as well as meet with other professionals in the maritime industry,” said Managing Director George Frydas. “We realized we were missing the opportunity to interact face-to-face with people interested in what we have to offer,” he added.