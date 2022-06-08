EU backs Greek shipping’s efforts at delignification

Brussels supports Greek efforts for a green transition in shipping away from lignite dependence, European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean said on Monday at the opening of Posidonia 2022 in Athens.

Speaking on funding support, she noted that 14 Greek projects were included in the mechanism “Linking Europe” between 2014 and 2020, totaling 1.64 billion euros in funding for 185 maritime projects.

Greece also benefited from nearly €30 million from the European Strategic Investments Funds to build a new natural gas refueling ship in Piraeus.