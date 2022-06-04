ECONOMY

Minister to speak at Maritime Leaders Summit

Capital Link is organizing its 8th Maritime Leaders Summit – Greece on Monday, as a Posidonia Conference Program Event.

Titled “Greek Shipping at the Forefront of Global Trade: Driving the Industry Forward – Prospects in A Changing World,” the forum is taking place at the Astir Palace Hotel in southern Athens, with keynote remarks from Maritime Affairs Minister Ioannis Plakiotakis.

To find out more about the event, which starts at 9.30 a.m., visit www.capitallink.com.

