Gov’t has spent 3.7% of GDP on support measures

“The continued Russian invasion of Ukraine, in addition to the human losses and destruction that it is causing, has already triggered decisive geopolitical change and serious economic repercussions for the entire world. It is fueling energy price increases and inflationary pressures, creating a climate of global uncertainty and reducing growth. In spite of the difficulties and repeated crises, the government is continuing to implement its broader plan for the country with consistency and determination. And we are obviously continuing our efforts to stand by the citizens and businesses that are being afflicted by the imported higher prices,” government spokesperson Giannis Oikonomou stated on Thursday at the start of the daily press briefing.

He said that Greece was at the forefront among European countries as regards measures to support households and businesses against high energy prices.

“According to figures from the Bruegel Institute, the total amount of economic assistance that the Greek government has budgeted and spent to support citizens is equal to 3.7% of GDP and is the largest amount among the 25 European countries in which the specific study was conducted, putting Greece in first place,” he said.