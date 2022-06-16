ECONOMY

Greek unemployment rate continues to drop

Greek unemployment rate continues to drop

The Greek jobless rate eased to 12.5% of the workforce in April, from 12.6% in March and 17.2% in April 2021, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Wednesday.

The number of unemployed people totaled 587,595 in April, down 182,482 from April 2021 (-23.7%) and down 11,707 compared with March 2022 (-2.0%).

The unemployment rate among women was 16.2%, down from 21.8% in April 2021, while among men it fell to 9.5% from 13.4%, over the same periods, respectively.

In the 15-24 age group, the unemployment rate was 30.6% (down from 47.8% in April last year) and in the 25-74 age group it fell to 11.6% from 15.7%.

The number of employed people totaled 4,123,634 in April, up 403,552 from April 2021 (10.8%), but down 41,072 (-1%) compared with March 2022.

Employment
READ MORE
Hotels: Bring a friend and earn €200
EMPLOYMENT

Hotels: Bring a friend and earn €200

Staff shortages top 200,000
EMPLOYMENT

Staff shortages top 200,000

Discrepancy in labor market
ECONOMY

Discrepancy in labor market

Retirees, teachers wanted in tourism
EMPLOYMENT

Retirees, teachers wanted in tourism

Employment in Cyprus rises 1.9%
ECONOMY

Employment in Cyprus rises 1.9%

A workforce trapped in inactivity
ECONOMY

A workforce trapped in inactivity