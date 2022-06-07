Employment in Cyprus rises 1.9%

Total employment in Cyprus increased by 1.9% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the corresponding quarter of 2021, according to a provisional estimate the Statistical Service of Cyprus (CyStat) published on Tuesday.

In particular, total employment for the first quarter of 2022 is estimated at 444,715 people, of whom 394,937 are salary workers and 49,778 self-employed.

The most significant percentage increases were observed in the economic activities of construction, real estate, wholesale and retail commerce, motor vehicle and motorcycle repairs, and education.

The actual hours worked for January-March 2022 are estimated at 197,420, an increase of 4.6% compared to the corresponding quarter of 2021. The most significant percentage increases were observed in the economic activities of accommodation and food services, real estate, other service activities and arts, entertainment and recreation.

Meanwhile, the remains of Cyprus’ Labor Minister Zeta Emilianidou, who died in a hospital in Athens on Monday after suffering a cerebral aneurysm last month, will be transported to Cyprus on Wednesday afternoon.