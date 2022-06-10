Discrepancy in labor market

Greek workers want higher salaries and additional benefits in order to feel more appreciated by their employers, though this wish is not being fulfilled.

The gap between what employees want and what employers believe they offer, as well as what employees perceive they offer, remains far from bridged, according to the annual Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR) report on 31 countries worldwide, including Greece.

In this country, the survey was conducted for the fifth consecutive year, evaluating a sample of the 150 largest companies in terms of staff numbers. This year’s survey involved 3,547 people, including Greek students, employees and the unemployed, aged between 18 and 65, while the interviews were conducted online in January 2022.

According to the results, while attractive wages and benefits remain the most important factor in choosing a job in 2022, especially for women, employees aged 55-64 and those with a higher level of education, companies receive a moderate-to-low score in these areas. This is particularly the case among workers aged between 35 and 54 years, who are less satisfied on this matter.