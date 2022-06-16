Eurogroup green-lights Greek exit from enhanced surveillance

Eurozone finance ministers accepted on Thursday a recommendation by the European Commission to end Greece’s enhanced economic surveillance, stating that the country has “successfully delivered the bulk” of its policy commitments.

“This, combined with the earlier abolition of capital controls and the full repayment of the IMF loans, would restore conditions of normality in Greece for the first time since 2010,” the Eurogroup said in a statement after discussing the 14th enhanced surveillance report of the European Commission.

The approval also opened the way for the release of the seventh tranche of policy-contingent debt measures, worth 748 million euros.