Greece to host next-generation European supercomputer

Greece is one of five locations for the next generation of European supercomputers, as announced by the European High Performance Computing (EuroHPC) Joint Undertaking last week.

The five selected sites include Germany, which will host the first European exascale supercomputer, JUPITER, at its Jülich Supercomputing Center in the eponymous town.

Exascale computers are supercomputers capable of over a billion billion calculations per second.

“This capability represents a major technological milestone for the European Union, and greatly promotes European scientific excellence,” the European Commission said. JUPITER will benefit complementary technologies, such as quantum computing, digital twins, and big data, and be jointly financed by Germany and the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking.

The other four sites that were selected to host supercomputers with petascale or pre-exascale capabilities are the National Infrastructures for Research and Technology in Greece, the Governmental Agency for IT Development in Hungary, the National University of Ireland (Galway) and the Academic Computer Center in Poland.

These machines will power further development of novel scientific and industrial applications in personalized medicine, development of new drugs, wind-farm design modeling and biomolecular research.