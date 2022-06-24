Air Albania to connect Athens with Tirana with four flights a week

Air Albania, the country’s national air carrier, will connect Athens with Tirana with four flights a week – every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, the company announced Friday.

“The company demonstrates great commitment to Albanian traditions and values, enriching the product with significant benefits, offering attractive prices and special amenities to all its customers,” it said.

Albania’s national carrier flies to Istanbul in cooperation with Turkish Airlines, and from there to destinations around the world. Air Albania also flies to Rome, Milan, Bologna, Pisa, Bergamo, Verona, Zurich, Basel, London, Düsseldorf, and, by 2022, will fly to many more destinations.

The airline has selected Goldair as its GSA in Greece. Goldair’s role is to build Air Albania’s strong position in the region, conducting effective and strategic business activities that enhance the Air Albania brand recognition and optimize the increase in revenue from its sales in Greece.

[AMNA]