Greece approves €1.9 bln in loans via Recovery Fund

Alternate Finance Minister Thodoros Skylakakis said on Thursday the government has issued its initial approval for business loans offered through the Recovery and Resilience Fund amounting to 1.9 billion euros.

Addressing the Technical Chamber of Greece’s “Green Deal Greece 2022” conference at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, Skylakakis said: “When we get out of this storm we will have an economy with a very strong dynamic.”

He announced that an additional 650-700 investment projects were currently under processing and said the total budget of these projects was unprecedented, while 75% of them were green or digital.

“It is in our country’s interest to move forward with the green transition. The Recovery Fund offers tools and resources we never had before and will never have in the future, and the goal is to move rapidly toward a green and digital transition,” he noted.

He estimated that Greece will receive additional funds from the REPowerEU plan.