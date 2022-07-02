TrainOSE renamed Hellenic Train, eyes expansion

Greece’s national railway operator TrainOSE was renamed Hellenic Train at a presentation attended by Greek and Italian ministers in Athens on Friday.

The new name and logo were presented by Greek Transport Minister Kostas A. Karamanlis, alongside Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and Italy’s Finance Minister Daniele Franco.

Also present were Luigi Corradi, the CEO of Hellenic Train’s parent company Trenitalia, Luigi Ferraris, the CEO of Ferrovie Dello Stato Italiane, of which Trenitalia is a subsidiary, and Hellenic Train’s President Dario Lo Bosco and CEO Maurizio Capotorto.

Italy’s Transport Minister Enrico Giovannini also addressed the presentation remotely, while Italy’s Ambassador to Greece Patricia Falcinelli also attended.

The Greek government has decided to upgrade Greece’s railway transportation by investing more than 4.5 billion euros, noted Karamanlis, who added that the country’s railway system “is at the heart of the green transition.”

Staikouras noted an agreement signed recently between TrainOSE and the Greek state, which provides for the supply of hybrid and other modern trains, as well as the upgrading and digitization of passenger service systems.

Meanwhile, Capotorto announced that additional railway lines will be set up in Greece, and he stressed his commitment to procuring hydrogen-run trains and more suburban railway trains.

Referring to freight transport, Capotorto also underlined the company’s connection with the ports of Piraeus and Thessaloniki, and that Hellenic Train will play a leading role at the port of Alexandroupoli.