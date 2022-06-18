Possibility of direct flights between Greece and India

The normalization of visa issuance in India has raised the possibility of direct flights between India and Greece following the ratification, by both countries’ parliaments, of an agreement on the provision of air services between the two countries, the ambassador of India to Greece, Amrit Lugun, said on Friday after his meeting with Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias.

Following a highly constructive meeting, Kikilias underlined the strong historic and cultural ties that bind the two peoples, noting that this reflects the interest in further enhancing bilateral cooperation in tourism too.

The two men also discussed further cooperation on the audiovisual industry and the strengthening of wedding and gastronomy tourism.