ECONOMY

PPC to buy e-mobility startup

PPC to buy e-mobility startup
[InTime News]

Power utility Public Power Corporation (PPC) said on Tuesday it was buying an e-mobility services startup to help upgrade its expanding network of charging stations for electric vehicles.

The startup, called Carge, has developed a mobile application that allows electric vehicles drivers to find the quickest route to a charging station in Greece.

“Integrating Carge’s digital platform – a fully-featured, developed and operational client-focused software – will solve a serious problem electric vehicles users are facing, range anxiety,” PPC said in a statement.

PPC now operates some 500 charging stations in Greece, the biggest network in the country, aiming at a total of 10,000 stations by 2025.

The cost of the takeover was not disclosed. [Reuters]

Innovation Energy Transport
