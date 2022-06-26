ECONOMY TRANSPORT

Athens Airport ranks among Europe’s busiest

Athens Airport ranks among Europe’s busiest

Athens International Airport ranks high on the chart of Europe’s busiest airports for the week June 16-22: Eleftherios Venizelos Airport has seen its average figure of daily flights climb to 2,061, an increase of 6% on the previous week.

This has placed AIA in seventh place among the continent’s airports with the highest number of flights.

As far as passenger traffic is concerned, Athens International Airport has this month recorded a figure equal to 94% of that of record-breaking year 2019, while in May it had covered 90% of the May 2019 figures. At this rate, traffic through Greece’s main airport will top 2019 this summer.

Transport Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Possibility of direct flights between Greece and India
ECONOMY

Possibility of direct flights between Greece and India

Aegean to launch Athens-Eindhoven service
ECONOMY

Aegean to launch Athens-Eindhoven service

Flights at over 90% of 2019 in January-April
TOURISM

Flights at over 90% of 2019 in January-April

Condor welcomed back after 25 years
ECONOMY

Condor welcomed back after 25 years

Fifty airlines to fly to Cyprus this summer
TOURISM

Fifty airlines to fly to Cyprus this summer

Positive signs in air traffic
TOURISM

Positive signs in air traffic