Athens Airport ranks among Europe’s busiest

Athens International Airport ranks high on the chart of Europe’s busiest airports for the week June 16-22: Eleftherios Venizelos Airport has seen its average figure of daily flights climb to 2,061, an increase of 6% on the previous week.

This has placed AIA in seventh place among the continent’s airports with the highest number of flights.

As far as passenger traffic is concerned, Athens International Airport has this month recorded a figure equal to 94% of that of record-breaking year 2019, while in May it had covered 90% of the May 2019 figures. At this rate, traffic through Greece’s main airport will top 2019 this summer.