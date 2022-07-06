The Finance Ministry is planning to offer additional incentives to consistent taxpayers, even to those who have settled overdue debts and pay installments to the tax office on time, the financial staff plans.

Faster tax rebates, immediate issuance of tax clearances, reduction of cash withheld for those who have confirmed debts and want to collect money from the State, removal of confiscation threat and increase of the protected amount of cash in bank accounts are gradually put into effect by the tax administration. The degree of consistency of taxpayers will unlock more perks, ministry officials note, while measures will become tougher for those who do not comply.

Plans include the issue of tax clearance digitally, even to those who have confirmed debts and in recent years pay them without delay; faster VAT rebates, with the creation of a “golden list” of beneficiaries for the acceleration of rebates (for taxpayers and businesses with a low tax-evasion risk); the gradual reduction of the money withheld from the sale of properties for those who service their tax debts; and a rise to the amount protected from confiscation for those who have debts to the tax authorities.