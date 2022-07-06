ECONOMY

Skrekas: IGB pipeline to start operating by end of July

The 220-million-euro Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), which will be inaugurated on Friday in Komotini in the presence of the two countries’ prime ministers, will go into operation by the end of July, Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas said, addressing the Economist Conference on Wednesday.

The minister underlined Greece’s role for enhancing energy security in the region and the EU with LNG infrastructure that are currently in operation, as well planned new installations, the East Med natural gas pipeline, the upgrading of the electricity interconnection with Bulgaria, Albania and Italy and with the construction of an electricity interconnectin with Egypt.

He also noted that the liquefied natural gas terminal at Revithoussa station already covers up to 80 percent of the demand in Bulgaria on a daily basis.

The 180-kilometer-long pipeline is being built by a joint venture of Bulgaria’s state energy company BEH, Greece’s gas utility DEPA and Italy’s Edison.

It will have a capacity of 3 billion cubic meters which can be increased up to 5 bcm.



