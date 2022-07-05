ECONOMY

New electricity tariffs by Sunday, free from the adjustment clause

New electricity tariffs will have been announced by Sunday, July 10, by all energy suppliers, according to the state-run news agency AMNA.

The new tariffs will not include the adjustment clause and will be effective as of August 1. The government aspires with the combination of measures implemented in the wholesale and retail market to absorb more than 70% of the price increase and to reduce the cost of the kilowatt-hour close to the level of last fall.

On the other hand, developments in the international market regarding the price of natural gas are not favorable and market sources express reservations about the effect of the interventions. However, the government reassures that if necessary, the budget expenditure on energy subsidies will increase.

