ECONOMY

Any interventions on fuel and power prices from September

In September, “we will see what we will do with the fuel, we will see what will happen with the electricity, [and if prices rise] further we will proceed to additional interventions, and the abolition of the solidarity levy,” Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said in an interview with ANT1 TV on Sunday.

Referring specifically to the support measures amounting to 8.5 billion euros, he said that, despite the good conditions seen in the economy, “the government intervenes with measures.”

Commenting on the proposals for further tax reductions, he said that we all pay less in taxes. However, he added: “We do take it into account and we only look at the prices in supermarkets. I remind you once again that Greece will have a deficit this year. If the deficit grows, the country will have to borrow and the citizens will have to pay for it.” He also reminded that “lower incomes entail a reduction in the Single Property Tax (ENFIA) and income tax.”

Regarding whether the measures will be announced before or after the elections, Staikouras said that “the planning concerns a four-year period. On August 20, the country will exit its enhanced surveillance status,” adding that “we are not a government of granting allowances, but a government of tax reduction.”

