A custom sit-ski wheelchair has been donated to a Greek Paralympic athlete by Piraeus Container Terminal SA (PCT) at Piraeus Port Authority, a subsidiary of China’s Cosco Shipping, according to a press release on Tuesday.

George Sfaltos, a skier and swimmer who recently ranked fourth in the 100-meter breaststroke event during the World Para Swimming Championships in Portugal, received the sit-ski last Friday at PCT’s premises.

[Xinhua]