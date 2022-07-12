ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Stocks feeble against drop on Monday

The reaction of the Greek stock market to Monday’s decline proved rather weak on Tuesday, with just a few blue chips making the effort to help the benchmark cover some of the previous session’s losses, while the day’s turnover remained below the 50-million-euro mark. Banks were not supportive enough, though all but one ended up in the black.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 794.60 points, adding 0.64% to Monday’s 789.58 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.58%, ending at 1,898.58 points.

Τhe banks index improved 0.60%, with Alpha earning 1.87%, National growing 1.72% and Piraeus climbing 0.81%, as Eurobank declined 1.47%.

Among the other blue chips, Lamda Development fetched 4.02%, Jumbo climbed 3.21%, Quest Holdings increased 2.56% and Coca-Cola HBC as well as Motor Oil rose 2.15%. Terna Energy lost 1.03%.

In total 58 stocks recorded gains, 40 took losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €48.3 million, up from Monday’s €40 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.58% to close at 66.55 points.

